Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.50

Media headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $316.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,600. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

