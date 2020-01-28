Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 13,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $491,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kevin Corrick sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $796,747.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

