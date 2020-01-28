BOLT Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $508,246.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,224,970 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

