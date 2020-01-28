BOMB Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007104 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $611,687.00 and approximately $40,919.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050107 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00071067 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,084.03 or 1.00406986 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00037483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,368 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

