Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.15.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $2.30 price target on shares of Bombardier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of BDRBF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 640,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

