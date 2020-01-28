BonusCloud Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,990.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,958,316,557 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

