Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Boot Barn has set its Q3 guidance at $0.73-0.77 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,323,098.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

