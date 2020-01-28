BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0057

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $1.90 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052110 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,214,789,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,232,705 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

