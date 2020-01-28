Bottos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $505,919.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, BigONE and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $505,919.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

