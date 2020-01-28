BOX Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,178.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $26,178.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

