Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

