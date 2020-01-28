BP (LON:BP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.80

News articles about BP (LON:BP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 481.75 ($6.34). 24,548,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 501.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 in the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

