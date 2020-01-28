BP (NYSE:BP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 8,178,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

