Bread Trading Down 0.9% This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Bread has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $879,807.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03164666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

