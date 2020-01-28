BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $22,303.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

