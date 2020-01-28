Brickblock Trading Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1,778.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049925 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00071039 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,104.88 or 1.00821914 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039938 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

