Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 574,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.60. 179,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $120,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

