Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 999,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,523. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Brinker International by 313.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 71.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $25,065,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

