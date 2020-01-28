Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,788 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 568,072 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 491,727 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $17,097,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 388.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 448,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 356,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.