Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.