Brio Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.