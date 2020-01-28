Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,450 shares of company stock worth $6,438,615 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

