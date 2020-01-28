Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.