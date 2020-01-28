Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 976.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $179.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $184.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

