Brio Consultants LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 4.82% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSR opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $99.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

