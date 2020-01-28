Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $125.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

