Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 310,634 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3,136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,634 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 616,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.