Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 46,435 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $185.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

