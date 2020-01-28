Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

