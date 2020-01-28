Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.