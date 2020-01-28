Brio Consultants LLC Sells 68,858 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,858 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

