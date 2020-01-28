Brio Consultants LLC Sells 71,241 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $36.98.

