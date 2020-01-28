Brio Consultants LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.48% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

