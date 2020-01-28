Brio Consultants LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,714 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

