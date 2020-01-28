Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,714 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09.

