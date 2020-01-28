Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,931 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 177,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 138,128 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. 524,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

