Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.69.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,742,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

