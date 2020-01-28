Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after buying an additional 1,520,581 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after buying an additional 1,229,945 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 399,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

