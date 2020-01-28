British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,950 by UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,387.50 ($44.56). 1,135,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,309.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,016.80. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

