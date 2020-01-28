British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.98

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Land stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 579.60 ($7.62). 1,597,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 605.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 566.41.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 573 ($7.54).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

