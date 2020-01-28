Brokerages Anticipate Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Banco Bradesco an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BAK opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

