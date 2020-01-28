Brokerages Anticipate Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Post ($0.83) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cabaletta Bio an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 43,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,814. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.