Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 6,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,272. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $117.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celcuity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celcuity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

