Brokerages Anticipate Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to Post ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 28.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on THTX. Mackie raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

