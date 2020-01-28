Brokerages Expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LCNB by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $230.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.