Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 303.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,625,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

