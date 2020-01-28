Brokers Offer Predictions for ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of ON opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,768,250.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,465. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,597,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after buying an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,080,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 272,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after buying an additional 411,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.