Brokers Set Expectations for Stagecoach Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.