Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE:BBU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. 31,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.