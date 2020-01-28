Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

